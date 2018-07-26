Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 30
Thursday July 26, 2018
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales July 19 – July 25, 2018
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|23-07-2018
|Zhen Hua 13
|HEAVY LOAD
|21-09-1983
|Shanghai Zhenhua Shipping
|23-07-2018
|Maiden East
|SMALL TANKER
|25-06-1986
|Waruna Nusa Sentana
|23-07-2018
|Maiden Energy
|HANDY TANKER
|01-01-1990
|Waruna Nusa Sentana
|23-07-2018
|Gas Stal
|VLGC
|28-02-1991
|Sinogas Management
|20-07-2018
|Padma
|HANDY CONTAINER
|01-04-1998
|Costamare
|19-07-2018
|Halul 64
|AHTS
|Halul Offshore
|19-07-2018
|Halul 47
|PSV
|Halul Offshore
|19-07-2018
|Boss
|HANDY TANKER
|28-08-1993
|World Tankers