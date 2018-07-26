Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 30

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday July 26, 2018

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  July 19 – July 25, 2018

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
23-07-2018     Zhen Hua 13     HEAVY LOAD     21-09-1983     Shanghai Zhenhua Shipping    
23-07-2018     Maiden East     SMALL TANKER     25-06-1986     Waruna Nusa Sentana    
23-07-2018     Maiden Energy     HANDY TANKER     01-01-1990     Waruna Nusa Sentana    
23-07-2018     Gas Stal     VLGC     28-02-1991     Sinogas Management    
20-07-2018     Padma     HANDY CONTAINER     01-04-1998     Costamare    
19-07-2018     Halul 64     AHTS           Halul Offshore    
19-07-2018     Halul 47     PSV           Halul Offshore    
19-07-2018     Boss     HANDY TANKER     28-08-1993     World Tankers    

