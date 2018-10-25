Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 43

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday October 25, 2018

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  October 18 – October 24, 2018

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
24-10-2018     Bin Hai 606     SMALL TANKER     20-11-1988     COSL    
24-10-2018     Belford Dolphin     DRILLSHIP     14-03-2000     Fred Olsen Energy ASA    
24-10-2018     Bredford Dolphin     SEMI SUB DRILL RIG     15-05-1976     Fred Olsen Energy ASA    
23-10-2018     Vasi Sun     HANDY CONTAINER     08-10-1990     Vasi Shipping Pte    
23-10-2018     Malacca Star     HANDY CONTAINER     09-06-1993     Continental Shipping Line    
23-10-2018     Kyauk Phyu Star     HANDY CONTAINER     30-01-1992     Continental Shipping Line    
23-10-2018     Solar Arion     CAPESIZE     25-02-1994     Polaris Shipping    
23-10-2018     Yossa Bhum     FEEDERMAX     21-03-1994     RCL    
23-10-2018     Melor     AFRAMAX     22-11-1996     Alpha Shipmanagement    
23-10-2018     Solar Ember     CAPESIZE     27-02-1997     Polaris Shipping    
23-10-2018     Hyundai Glory     PANAMAX CONT     13-02-2004     HMM    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

