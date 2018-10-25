Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 43
Thursday October 25, 2018
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales October 18 – October 24, 2018
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|24-10-2018
|Bin Hai 606
|SMALL TANKER
|20-11-1988
|COSL
|24-10-2018
|Belford Dolphin
|DRILLSHIP
|14-03-2000
|Fred Olsen Energy ASA
|24-10-2018
|Bredford Dolphin
|SEMI SUB DRILL RIG
|15-05-1976
|Fred Olsen Energy ASA
|23-10-2018
|Vasi Sun
|HANDY CONTAINER
|08-10-1990
|Vasi Shipping Pte
|23-10-2018
|Malacca Star
|HANDY CONTAINER
|09-06-1993
|Continental Shipping Line
|23-10-2018
|Kyauk Phyu Star
|HANDY CONTAINER
|30-01-1992
|Continental Shipping Line
|23-10-2018
|Solar Arion
|CAPESIZE
|25-02-1994
|Polaris Shipping
|23-10-2018
|Yossa Bhum
|FEEDERMAX
|21-03-1994
|RCL
|23-10-2018
|Melor
|AFRAMAX
|22-11-1996
|Alpha Shipmanagement
|23-10-2018
|Solar Ember
|CAPESIZE
|27-02-1997
|Polaris Shipping
|23-10-2018
|Hyundai Glory
|PANAMAX CONT
|13-02-2004
|HMM