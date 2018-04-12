Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 15

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday April 12, 2018

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  April 5 – April 11, 2018

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
11-04-2018     Mikhail Lukonin     MPP     01-08-1981     Unknown Russian    
09-04-2018     Bin Hai 283     AHTS     09-02-1984     COSL    
09-04-2018     Baltic Moon     REEFER     22-01-1987     Baltic Reefers    
09-04-2018     Success Pioneer XXXV     AFRAMAX     09-07-1996     Soechi Lines    
05-04-2018     Esvagt Promotor     ERRV     01-01-1965     Esvagt AS    
05-04-2018     Esvagt Gamma     AHTS     22-08-1985     Esvagt AS    

