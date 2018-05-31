Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 22

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday May 31, 2018

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  May 24 – May 30, 2018

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
30-05-2018     Martha Tender     HANDY TANKER     04-12-1987     Waruna Nusa Sentana    
30-05-2018     Misr Gas     SP FR LPG     01-07-1976     Benelux Overseas    
30-05-2018     MTR 1     CRANE VSL     31-01-1978     Mermaid Maritime    
29-05-2018     Aegean Queen     CRUISE     30-11-1968     Celestyal Cruises    
29-05-2018     Manta III     AHTS     01-10-1991     Unknown UAE    
29-05-2018     Hai Feng 698     REEFER     01-01-1984     China Government    
29-05-2018     Kiran     CAPESIZE     12-03-1994     Essar Shipping    
29-05-2018     Gas Al Mutlaa     VLGC     25-03-1993     KOTC    
29-05-2018     Itea     PANAMAX CONT     30-06-1998     Costamare    
29-05-2018     Al Salheia     VLCC     08-05-1998     KOTC    
29-05-2018     Sage Pioneer     AFRAMAX     25-02-1999     Harrington Petroleum    
29-05-2018     Genessa     HANDY TANKER     31-03-2000     Seven Islands Shipping    
29-05-2018     Tor     VLCC     07-03-2001     DS Tankers    
29-05-2018     Arzew Gas     SP FR LPG     01-06-1976     Benelux Overseas    
24-05-2018     Sea Crown 2     AHTS     31-03-1983     Alhamadani SMT    

