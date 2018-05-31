Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 22
Thursday May 31, 2018
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales May 24 – May 30, 2018
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|30-05-2018
|Martha Tender
|HANDY TANKER
|04-12-1987
|Waruna Nusa Sentana
|30-05-2018
|Misr Gas
|SP FR LPG
|01-07-1976
|Benelux Overseas
|30-05-2018
|MTR 1
|CRANE VSL
|31-01-1978
|Mermaid Maritime
|29-05-2018
|Aegean Queen
|CRUISE
|30-11-1968
|Celestyal Cruises
|29-05-2018
|Manta III
|AHTS
|01-10-1991
|Unknown UAE
|29-05-2018
|Hai Feng 698
|REEFER
|01-01-1984
|China Government
|29-05-2018
|Kiran
|CAPESIZE
|12-03-1994
|Essar Shipping
|29-05-2018
|Gas Al Mutlaa
|VLGC
|25-03-1993
|KOTC
|29-05-2018
|Itea
|PANAMAX CONT
|30-06-1998
|Costamare
|29-05-2018
|Al Salheia
|VLCC
|08-05-1998
|KOTC
|29-05-2018
|Sage Pioneer
|AFRAMAX
|25-02-1999
|Harrington Petroleum
|29-05-2018
|Genessa
|HANDY TANKER
|31-03-2000
|Seven Islands Shipping
|29-05-2018
|Tor
|VLCC
|07-03-2001
|DS Tankers
|29-05-2018
|Arzew Gas
|SP FR LPG
|01-06-1976
|Benelux Overseas
|24-05-2018
|Sea Crown 2
|AHTS
|31-03-1983
|Alhamadani SMT