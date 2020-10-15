Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 41

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday October 15, 2020

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  October 8 – October 14, 2020

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
14-10-2020     PAC Alkaid     MPP     01-11-2003     Pacific Carriers    
14-10-2020     PAC Adara     MPP     08-10-2003     Pacific Carriers    
12-10-2020     Bitumen Queen     SMALL TANKER     01-03-1981     Prime Tankers LLC    
12-10-2020     Berge Kibo     CAPESIZE     05-02-1993     Berge Bulk    
12-10-2020     Car Star     PCTC     28-09-1993     XT Shipping Group    
12-10-2020     Global Everest     SMALL TANKER     03-07-1996     Glory International    
12-10-2020     Nippon Highway     PCTC     30-11-1999     K Line    
12-10-2020     Continental Highway     PCTC     26-09-2001     K Line    
12-10-2020     C Traveller     PSV     17-06-1983     Seaport International Shipping    
08-10-2020     Shanthi Indah     HANDYMAX     10-10-1996     Karya Sumber Energy    

