Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2024: Week 35

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday September 5, 2024

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  August 29 – September 4, 2024

Sale Date     Name     Ship Type     Build Date     Seller    
02-09-2024     Y Glory     HANDY CONTAINER     09-03-1996     Undisclosed    
02-09-2024     Bereg Mechty     REEFER     31-08-1982     Russian Inspectors and Marine Surveyors Corp    
01-09-2024     Toro Rosso     POST PANAMAX BULKER     27-03-1997     Northern Marine Shipping SA    
31-08-2024     Medelin Expo     SMALL TANKER     23-06-1993     Waruna Nusa Sentana    
31-08-2024     Uniprofit     MPP     01-02-1995     Sinounion Shipping Services    
29-08-2024     Princess M     GEN CARGO     01-01-1977     Undisclosed    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com