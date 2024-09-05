Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2024: Week 35
Thursday September 5, 2024
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales August 29 – September 4, 2024
|Sale Date
|Name
|Ship Type
|Build Date
|Seller
|02-09-2024
|Y Glory
|HANDY CONTAINER
|09-03-1996
|Undisclosed
|02-09-2024
|Bereg Mechty
|REEFER
|31-08-1982
|Russian Inspectors and Marine Surveyors Corp
|01-09-2024
|Toro Rosso
|POST PANAMAX BULKER
|27-03-1997
|Northern Marine Shipping SA
|31-08-2024
|Medelin Expo
|SMALL TANKER
|23-06-1993
|Waruna Nusa Sentana
|31-08-2024
|Uniprofit
|MPP
|01-02-1995
|Sinounion Shipping Services
|29-08-2024
|Princess M
|GEN CARGO
|01-01-1977
|Undisclosed