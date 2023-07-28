X-Press Feeders Secures Green Methanol Bunker Supply From OCI Global

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The fuel will be used for the dual-fuelled 1,170 TEU feeder vessels the company ordered in late 2021. Image Credit: X-Press Feeders

Shipping firm X-Press Feeders has signed a deal with OCI Global to provide fuel for its new methanol-fuelled ships.

Under the deal OCI Hyfuels will supply the shipping company with green methanol at Rotterdam from 2024, X-Press Feeders said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The fuel will be used for the dual-fuelled 1,170 TEU feeder vessels the company ordered in late 2021.

"The advance procurement of green methanol allows us to offer the Main Line Operators and interested European Beneficial Cargo Owners the ability to deliver an Intra-European green corridor by mid 2024," Shmuel Yoskovitz, CEO of X-Press Feeders, said in the statement.

"This is one more step to prove X-Press Feeders' commitment to deliver tangible contributions to a more sustainable shipping industry.

"We continue to look out for future opportunities and partnerships to accelerate decarbonisation in the feeder business, to become the greener feeder carrier of choice."