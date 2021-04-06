Trial of Boat Using Hydrogen Fuel Cell Completed in Japan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Energy Observer docked in London in 2019. Image Credit / S&B.

A hydrogen fuel cell powered boat has completed its first sea trials in Japan.

The experimental vessel is a product of a joint project involving two Asian firms, South Korea's Yanmar and Japan's Toyota, according to the website plugboats.

Seperately, Toyota has the technology onboard the Energy Observer, a catamaran undertaking a global voyage powered by solar power and hydrogen.

The Japanese manufacturer is one of the backers of the eco ship which is seen as a laboratory for alternative marine fuels.

While oil-derived bunker fuel remains the principal fuel for ships, other energy forms are gaining in prominence with liquified natural gas seen by many as the commercial front-runner. But shipping firms are taking an increased interest in other alternative forms, one of which is hydrogen.