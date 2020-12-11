Sea-Intelligence Hires Former Electrolux Head of Logistics in Advisory Services Expansion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CEO Alan Murphy said this expansion is the firm's biggest in 10 years. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping consultancy Sea-Intelligence has announced a significant expansion of its advisory services offering, including hiring the former global head of logistics at home appliance manufacturer Electrolux.

Bjorn Vang Jensen of Electrolux has joined the company as vice president of advisory services on the global supply chain, as well as Jochen Gutschmidt and David Mcleod, Sea-Intelligence said in an emailed statement Thursday. The firm has also hired Michael Helweg as vice president and head of commercial.

"We continually broaden the range of our data services, but we have previously not had the in-house experience from the cargo owner side of the equation," Alan Murphy, CEO of Sea-Intelligence, said in the statement.

"With these four industry powerhouses joining Sea-Intelligence, combined with our existing quantitative and analytical skills, vast experience from the shipping line side, and unrivalled shipping line operational data, we have a truly industry-leading ability to provide guidance, support, and advice to the cargo owner community.

"This has always been a volatile industry, but in these exceptionally trying times, competent and experienced expert counsel is now more important than ever."

The advisory services division will give advice on tender management, procurement and operations.