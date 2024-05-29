Aviation Technology Specialists SITA Enter the Maritime Sector

by Ship & Bunker News Team

David Lavorel, CEO, SITA. Image Credit: SITA

Aviation technology specialists SITA has accounced it has entered the maritime sector with the launch of SmartSea, a company that aims to being SITA's technologies from the aviation industry into the maritime sector.

SmartSea has been launched with an initial agreement with ship manager and maritime service provider Columbia Shipmanagement (CSM), who becomes SmartSea's first client.

"By using valuable cross-industry synergies and our international reach, we are collaborating with companies such as Columbia Ship Management to elevate their operations to the next level," said David Lavorel, SITA CEO.

"This is a significant step for us and demonstrates our ability to revolutionize end-to-end travel, regardless of the mode of transport."

SITA notes it has 75 years of experience and serves 95% of international destinations in the air travel industry.

"SITA's expansion into maritime is clear evidence of its ambition and capacity to boost digital innovation in a sector that, facing similar challenges, can be greatly enhanced by solutions for the air transport industry, estimated to be 10-15 years ahead in terms of technology adoption."

Despite maritime's apparent lag in terms if technology uptake, SITA notes the two sectors share much in common.

Both the maritime and aviation sectors operate in a complex and highly regulated ecosystem globally, are capital intensive, and heavily reliant on data and communication while also facing very similar sustainability requirements.

Moreover, ports and ship terminals experience the same challenges and opportunities; vessels require turnaround and maintenance, the same as aircraft, and both need to manage crew, passengers, baggage and freight efficiently and with constrained budgets.

"SITA's launch of SmartSea and our first agreement with CSM mark a strategic turning point for both SITA and the digitalization of the maritime industry," said SmartSea CEO Julian Panter.

"The sector is taking important steps towards catching up with the automotive and aerospace industries from a technology perspective. The inclusion of SITA in that effort will exponentially fast-track this objective.

"SmartSea will be the platform that will bring the latest technology from aviation (SITA) to the maritime industry. I am massively passionate about this."