Singapore Market Takes First LSFO From Nigeria's Dangote Refinery

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore is the world's largest bunkering hub. File Image / Pixabay

The Singapore market has received its first LSFO cargo from Nigeria's new Dangote refinery.

Glencore's chartered tanker the Front Brage was scheduled to deliver 124,000 mt of low-sulfur straight-run fuel oil from Dangote this week, news agency Reuters reported.

The 650,000 b/d Dangote refinery is set to be Africa's largest when it reaches full capacity.

Another cargo, this time of 157,000 mt, is set to arrive in Singapore in July.

Low-sulfur straight-run fuel oil is typically either blended to produce VLSFO or used as refinery feedstock.

Singapore is the world's largest bunkering hub, with a record 51.8 million mt of marine fuel sales in total last year.