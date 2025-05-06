KPI OceanConnect's Dorthe Bendtsen Appointed Permanent CEO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Dorthe Bendtsen, who had taken on the role on an interim basis in November, is now the company's permanent CEO as of May 1. Image Credit: KPI OceanConnect

Global hybrid marine fuels firm KPI OceanConnect has appointed a new permanent CEO.

Dorthe Bendtsen, who had taken on the role on an interim basis in November, is now the company's permanent CEO as of May 1, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Bendtsen's predecessor in the role, Anders Grønborg, left the firm in November to become chief commercial officer at parent company Bunker Holding.

Bendtsen had previously served as KPI's chief operating officer from April 2023 to November 2024. She has worked for the company since 2008.

"I am especially excited to continue working with our talented teams to bolster KPI OceanConnect's commitment to excellence and drive for innovation, and to deliver tangible value to our customers and stakeholders," Bendtsen said in the statement.

"We aim to empower our teams to respond to challenges innovatively, and to maintain a customer-centric approach in everything we do.

"Adding our robust governance structures, cutting edge sustainability strategy and drive towards a more inclusive and competence-driven culture we are confident that we will deliver long-term success for all our stakeholders."

KPI currently sells about 12 million mt/year of bunker fuels, according to the statement.