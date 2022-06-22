Njord Designs Fuel-Saving Technology Package for Four Navigare Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Under the deal the Njord team will select from more than 15 different fuel optimisation technologies for the ships. File Image / Pixabay

Maersk Tankers-backed joint venture Njord is set to design and install a package of fuel-saving technologies on four ships owned by Navigare Capital Partners.

The Njord team will select from more than 15 different fuel optimisation technologies for the ships, Maersk Tankers said in a statement on its website on Tuesday. The goal will be to reduce the ships' emissions by 6-14% per year.

Njord is a green technology joint venture between Cargill, Mitsui and Maersk tankers.

"Aligned with our target of reaching net zero in 2050, and to ensure we are on the right trajectory, we will initiate a number of technological initiatives already at this stage," Mads Svensson, technical director at Navigare Capital Partners, said in the statement.

"With the perspective of our entire fleet, managed by several technical managers, we found it useful to take a similar approach across the fleet to streamline the process."