IKEA Works With HMM on Biofuel Use in Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The service assigns to IKEA the environmental benefits from a fixed proportion of HMM's use of biofuels throughout its fleet. Image Credit: HMM

Furniture retailer IKEA is set to work with container line HMM to reduce the net GHG emissions from its shipments through the use of biofuels.

The company has signed up to HMM's Green Sailing Service, reducing the net GHG emissions from its shipments by about 11,500 mtCO2e in the year to 28 February, 2025, HMM said in a statement on its website.

The service assigns to IKEA the environmental benefits from a fixed proportion of HMM's use of biofuels throughout its fleet.

"The amount of CO2e emissions (11,500 tonnes) saved through this green partnership with IKEA is capable of transporting 14,534 TEU worth of Zero Emission Cargo from Asia(Busan) to Europe(Rotterdam)," HMM said.

"The IKEA goal is to reduce the relative GHG emissions from their product transportation by 70% by 2030 and be zero emissions cargo owner by 2040.

"HMM, which launched the 'Green Sailing Service' early this year, intends to enhance the scope of its service through broad cooperation."