Shipping Firm Amisco Takes on Bunker-Saving Air Lubrication System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The system, developed jointly by Damen and the Delft University of Technology, can cut a ship's fuel consumption by up to 15%. Image Credit: Damen Shipyards Group

Shipping firm Amisco is the latest company to take on an air lubrication system as a means of cutting its bunker bills and emissions.

Damen Shipyards Group has signed a deal to fit an Amisco cargo vessel with its Damen Air Cavity System, the company said in an emailed statement this week.

The system, developed jointly by Damen and the Delft University of Technology, can cut a ship's fuel consumption by up to 15%, according to the firm.

Air lubrication systems put a bubble of air underneath a ship's hull, allowing for reduced friction with the surrounding water and a cut in bunker consumption. Demand for energy-efficiency technologies of this and other types has been rising sharply for the past few years as shipping firms start to take more interest in reducing both emissions and their fuel bills.

"We are excited to partner with Damen and implement this new technology to reduce our emissions," Allan Noor, CEO of Amisco, said in the statement.

"The Air Cavity System is a game-changer for us, allowing us to lower the fuel consumption and reduce the CO2 emissions of our current fleet.

"This marks the initial phase in our continuous commitment to delivering value to our partners through our existing fleet, while collectively minimizing the environmental impact across the entire supply chain."