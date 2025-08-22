Singapore's ONE Expands Fleet with Another Alt-Fuel Ready Boxship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel is suitable for conversion to methanol or ammonia propulsion. Image Credit: Imabari Shipbuilding

Singapore-based shipping firm Ocean Network Express (ONE) has added a new alternative-fuel-ready container vessel, ONE Sincerity, to its fleet.

The 13,900 TEU container ship has been built by Hiroshima Shipyard of Imabari Shipbuilding in Japan, the shipbuilder said in a statement last week.

It is fitted with a main engine from Everllence (formerly MAN Energy Solutions), and the vessel has been designed with provisions for future conversion to run on methanol or ammonia.

The delivery follows that of the ONE Singapore in June, the sixth in a series of 20 boxships designed to be methanol- and ammonia-ready.

Ships with this classification are constructed with provisions for future conversion, though further retrofitting during construction or later in service would still be required before running on the fuels.

Several other alternative-fuel-ready vessels have yet to undergo such conversion, reflecting the industry’s step-by-step approach to adopting new marine fuels.