International Seaways Orders Two New Scrubber-Fitted LNG-Ready Tanks

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The value of the order was about $115 million. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping firm International Seaways has ordered two new ships equipped with scrubbers and suitable for conversion to LNG-fuelled propulsion.

The company has ordered the dual-fuel-ready LR1 tankers from K Shipbuilding Co in South Korea for delivery in the second half of 2025, it said in a results statement on Wednesday.

The value of the order was about $115 million.

"Upon delivery, these vessels are expected to deliver into our niche, Panamax International Pool, which has consistently outperformed the market," the company said in the statement.

The dual-fuel-ready notation typically means enough space has been incorporated into the design of the vessels to fit the larger fuel tanks needed for LNG.