Maersk Hires Green Methanol Procurement Specialist

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk is set to be the largest consumer of methanol as a bunker fuel. Image Credit: Maersk

Container shipping firm AP Moller-Maersk has hired a business development officer tasked with the procurement of green methanol for the company's upcoming zero-carbon ships.

Muhammad Ilyas has joined the company's decarbonisation business development team in Copenhagen as of this month with a focus on green methanol sourcing, he said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Ilyas was previously a technology licensing manager at Danish emissions technology firm Haldor Topsøe.

Maersk's first carbon-neutral ship, a 2,100 TEU feeder vessel, is due for delivery in mid-2023. The company has already secured green methanol supply for this vessel.

But the next eight ships, each of 16,000 TEU in capacity, were ordered in August for delivery from the first quarter of 2024, and Maersk has yet to sign fuel supply contracts for these vessels. These ships will need 280,000-360,000 mt/year of green methanol.

Maersk has said it is not certain it will be able to find the methanol needed for all eight of these ships' maiden voyages, but that it is more optimistic about securing the supply by 2025 or 2026.