CEO at Rotor Sail Firm Anemoi Steps Down, CFO Named as new CEO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

New CEO Clare Urmston joined Anemoi in March 2020. Image Credit: Anemoi

Kim Diederichsen, CEO at rotor sail firm Anemoi Marine Technologies (Anemoi), is stepping down, the firm said in a statement released today.

Clare Urmston, who joined Anemoi in March 2020 and since April served as the company’s Chief Financial & Operating Officer, has been named as the new CEO.

Diederichsen joined Anemoi in November 2019, and while today’s statement did not expand on the reasons behind the departure, he said he “will be championing the team from my next adventure.”

“In my five years at Anemoi I witnessed first-hand how the industry really took to Rotor Sail technology and wind propulsion,” he added.

Indeed, while wind propulsion for the modern merchant fleet was at one time considered preposterous by many in the industry, today the technology as been thoroughly embraced by the industry as it looks at ways to reduce its emissions footprint.

Anemoi has been one of several companies to benefit from the rising interest, having struck a number of notable deals with players including NS United Kaiun Kaisha, U-Ming Marine Transport and Berge Bulk.

“Ship owners and charterers are looking for viable solutions to help them on their decarbonisation journeys and Anemoi’s award-winning Rotor Sails have already showcased the incredible benefits of wind propulsion, both in cost savings and efficiency gains,” said Urmston.