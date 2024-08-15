Green Ammonia Bunkering Planned at Stavanger

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Iverson eFuels, St1 Norge and the Port of Stavanger have set up a partnership to set up ammonia bunkering at Risavika. File Image / Pixabay

A group of companies has announced plans to set up green ammonia bunkering at the Port of Stavanger.

Iverson eFuels, St1 Norge and the Port of Stavanger have set up a partnership to set up ammonia bunkering at Risavika, Iverson eFuels said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

"This is an important step toward reducing carbon emissions in the maritime sector," the company said in the post.

"Thank you to our partners and the panel members for sharing their insights on making shipping emission-free.

"Collaboration, predictability, and long-term cooperation between industry, government, and the public sector were highlighted as essential to achieving this goal."