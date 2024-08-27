Zero44 Launches FuelEU Maritime Compliance Software

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Seeing pooling as the best route to compliance is short-sighted, according to Zero44 Managing Director Friederike Hesse. Image Credit: Zero44

Emissions management software developer Zero44 has launched a new product assisting with compliance with the EU's FuelEU Maritime regulation.

The software is aimed at shipowners, managers and charterers, identifying the most economically viable options for compliance with the new regulation, the company said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The company already has solutions for the EU-ETS and CII regulations.

The regulation comes into effect from January 2025, seeking to reduce the carbon intensity of European shipping by mandating a percentage of companies' marine energy use that must come from sustainable sources.

"Some players in our industry are currently giving the impression that pooling is the best way to achieve FuelEU compliance," Friederike Hesse, managing director of Zero44, said in the statement.

"This is far too short-sighted and does not do justice to the complexity of FuelEU Maritime and the volatility of the market environment.

"Instead, the goal must be for every shipping company, every ship manager and every charterer to have a full overview of all economic parameters at all times.

"Only on this basis can truly informed decisions be made - and whether these ultimately fall in favour of pooling, penalty payments or another method will always change depending on the context."

The firm plans to present the new software at the SMM Hamburg industry event next week.