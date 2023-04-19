Chartwell Marine to Design Methanol-Fuelled Leisure Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 63-foot Archipelago zero will run both on a methanol combustion engine and methanol-powered fuel cells. Image Credit: Chartwell Marine

UK-based naval architects Chartwell Marine are set to design a methanol-fuelled leisure vessel.

The company is working with Archipelago Expedition Yachts to build what it describes as the world's first methanol-fuelled zero-carbon ocean-capable leisure vessel, according to a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The firm recently received £320,000 of UK government funding to develop methanol propulsion in its vessel designs.

The 63-foot Archipelago zero will run both on a methanol combustion engine and methanol-powered fuel cells. The vessel will have a range of more than 2,000 nautical miles, and will also be equipped with a battery system and solar panels on its roof.

"While there has been significant investment in methanol fuelling in the commercial vessel market, the leisure sector has largely limited its green options to electric operation — but the low energy density of pure batteries makes them less suitable for long distance use," the company said in the statement.

"Archipelago's mission statement is to create sustainable, high-performance 'explorer' vessels, and methanol fuel propulsion aligns with that vision.

"It is energy-dense, commonplace, safe for the local environment even when spilled, and has little or no carbon footprint when produced from sustainable biomass."