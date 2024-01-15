Former Monjasa COO Svend Stenberg Mølholt Joins Inchcape Shipping Services

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Stenberg Mølholt, Chief Commercial Officer, Inchcape Shipping Services. Image Credit: Inchcape Shipping Services / Kasper Fuglsang

Inchcape Shipping Services (ISS) today announced Svend Stenberg Mølholt has been appointed as its new Chief Commercial Officer.

With some 20 years’ experience in the shipping industry, Mølholt was most recently Group COO for Monjasa, a role he stepped down from in May 2023.

"We are thrilled to welcome Svend Stenberg as Chief Commercial Officer at Inchcape Shipping Services," said Philippe Maezelle, Chief Executive Officer at ISS.

"Svend will bring a wealth of both Commercial and Transformation knowledge to ISS. In this role, Svend will be navigating the organisation to ensure a relentless focus on customers, building on the relations and changing requirements of the industry and customers, to ensure we continue earning our right to qualify as a global leader in port agency and marine services.

"Svend’s experience from building sustainable growth through connecting with customers, employees, trends, changing business landscapes, and stakeholders is essential as we accelerate our business in the years ahead. "