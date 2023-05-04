Svend Stenberg Mølholt Steps Down as Monjasa COO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mølholt joined Monjasa as business development manager in August 2015. Image Credit: Monjasa

Svend Stenberg Mølholt is set to step down as chief operating officer of global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa.

Mølholt will step down as Monjasa's COO, but will remain board chairman of the group's IT consultancy RelateIT, the company said in an emailed statement on Thursday. His last day as COO will be May 31, a company representative told Ship & Bunker.

The firm does not have any immediate plans to replace Mølholt in the role.

"Following almost eight high-paced and evolving years, Monjasa and Group COO, Svend Stenberg Mølholt, have decided to part ways in an amicable manner and leave room for setting new ambitions," the company said.

Mølholt joined Monjasa as business development manager in August 2015, and was appointed COO in February 2016.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and Group Management, I would like to extend our sincere thanks to Svend for his significant contributions in further developing our organisation and establishing our solid corporate foundation over the past almost eight years," Anders Østergaard, CEO of Monjasa, said in the statement.

"We now believe that Monjasa has reached an organisational and structural level where it makes sense to part ways and allow each other to continue doing what we do best and looking for the next challenge - and we all wish Svend fair winds on his future endeavours."