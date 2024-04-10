Amogy and ITOCHU Corp Plan Onboard Ammonia-to-Power System for Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two firms have signed a memorandum of understanding setting out plans to explore the potential application of Amogy's technology on ITOCHU's ships. File Image / Pixabay

Ammonia technology company Amogy and Japan's ITOCHU Corporation are set to work together on developing an ammonia-to-power system for ships.

The two firms have signed a memorandum of understanding setting out plans to explore the potential application of Amogy's technology on ITOCHU's ships, Amogy said in a statement on its website last week.

Amogy has developed a modularised system that can extract hydrogen from ammonia on board a ship, and then use it to power a fuel cell.

The two companies will now attempt to find suitable vessels on which to install the system.

"We are excited to embark on this journey with ITOCHU Corporation," Seonghoon Woo, CEO of Amogy, said in the statement.

"This collaboration marks a significant step towards exploring sustainable energy solutions for the maritime industry.

"Together, we aim to drive innovation and contribute to a greener future."