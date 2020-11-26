Car Carrier Bunkers Biofuel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Patara: bunkering with bio. Image Credit: Goodfuels

A car maker and a biofuels supplier have formed a bunker supply agreement

The Volkswagen-Goodfuels partnership saw the ro/ro vessel Patara bunkered at the Dutch port of Vlissingen.

According to Goodfuels, using bio-fuel oil will reduce the ship's CO2 emissions by at least 85% and remove all SOx emission on its subsequent voyage to European ports.

Further supply to the ro/ro fleet is envisaged, the company said.