Car Carrier Bunkers Biofuel
Thursday November 26, 2020
Patara: bunkering with bio. Image Credit: Goodfuels
A car maker and a biofuels supplier have formed a bunker supply agreement
The Volkswagen-Goodfuels partnership saw the ro/ro vessel Patara bunkered at the Dutch port of Vlissingen.
According to Goodfuels, using bio-fuel oil will reduce the ship's CO2 emissions by at least 85% and remove all SOx emission on its subsequent voyage to European ports.
Further supply to the ro/ro fleet is envisaged, the company said.