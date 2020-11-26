Goodfuels Starts Biofuel Bunker Supply Deal With Volkswagen Group

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Patara: bunkering with bio. Image Credit: Goodfuels

GoodFuels today said it has started supply of its biofuel bunkers to Volkswagen Group as part of a new partnership deal.

The Volkswagen-Goodfuels partnership saw the ro/ro vessel Patara bunkered at the Dutch port of Vlissingen., GoodFuels stated in a press release issued today.

The size of the stem and specifics of the longer term deal were not given.

While the term "biofuels" covers a range of products, Goodfuels said the product used by Volkswagen was its "B100" 100% fossil-free fuel that, including the upstream CO2 footprint, will reduce the ship's CO2 emissions by at least 85% and remove all SOx emission.

The fuel is also a "drop in" product that can be used without modification to a vessels' fuel system, a characteristic no doubt see as desirable for firms as it gives them a no-CAPEX route to reduce their CO2 footprint.

Further supply to the ro/ro fleet is envisaged, Goodfuels said.

As for Volkswagen Group, the deal follows in the footsteps of fellow car manufacturer BMW Group who earlier this year said it had joined UECC in a test of biofuel bunkers.

As part of a range of efforts to boost its green credentials, Volkswagen in 2016 also committed to using two LNG-powered Ro-Ro car carriers, the first of which completed its maiden voyage for the firm in July.

The German automotive manufacturer has also registered interest in operating a wind-powered car carrier.