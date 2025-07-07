Axpo Delivers First LNG Bunker Stem at Sines via Ship-to-Ship Transfer

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm delivered 2,700 mt of LNG to an MSC boxship in the Port of Sines, Portugal. Image Credit: Daniele Corti / LinkedIn

Energy services company Axpo Solutions has carried out its first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering of a container ship in the Port of Sines, Portugal.

A total of 2,700 mt of LNG was delivered to the MSC Togo while it was simultaneously engaged in cargo handling operations, Daniele Corti, head of small-scale LNG at Axpo, said in a recent LinkedIn post.

The LNG was delivered using the Avenir LNG bunker delivery vessel.

In March, the firm carried out its first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering of a cargo ship in Spain.

"At Axpo, we're deeply committed to expanding the availability of LNG as a marine fuel in more ports across Europe, supporting the meaningful decarbonization of the maritime transport sector," Corti said.