JR Shipping Takes on Second Scrubber With Carbon Capture

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The scrubber system will be installed on board the container feeder vessel MV Energy over the summer. Image Credit: Value Maritime

Shipping company JR Shipping has agreed to install a scrubber system with carbon capture on a second of its vessels.

Value Maritime will install one of its advanced filter and carbon capture systems on board the container feeder vessel MV Energy over the summer, it said in a statement on its website this week. The system scrubs sulfur and particulates from the vessel's exhaust, as well as capturing CO2 into a removable storage module.

JR Shipping previously signed a deal to install one of the systems on board the MV Endeavor.

Value Maritime has not revealed what percentage of carbon emissions its system can capture.

"JR Shipping and Value Maritime are building momentum and combining their knowledge and resources to take significant steps in the decarbonisation of short sea shipping," Value Maritime said in the statement.

"Both companies endorse the urgency to strongly reduce the emissions in the international shipping industry."