Pacific International Lines Orders Five New LNG-Fuelled Boxships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new 13,000 TEU dual-fuelled ships will be delivered from the end of 2026 onwards from Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard in China. Image Credit: PIL

Singapore-based container line Pacific International Lines has ordered five new boxships capable of running on LNG.

The new 13,000 TEU dual-fuelled ships will be delivered from the end of 2026 onwards from Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard in China, the company said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The ships will also be equipped with an optimised hull-form, variable-frequency drive (VFD) motors for larger pumps and ventilation blowers, lower-energy LED lightings and premium hull coatings.

"These latest orders are part of PIL's fleet renewal strategy for larger and more eco-friendly vessel types," Lars Kastrup, CEO of PIL, said in the statement.

"Together with another eight vessels we currently have under construction, we now have 13 new vessels that will contribute significantly towards our decarbonisation goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

"As part of our commitment to putting customers first, we are continually optimising our fleet with newer and more advanced vessels to better serve customers in our key markets.

"For instance, the vessels will have a high refrigerated container capacity payload to support our services for the transport of fresh fruit, vegetables, seafood, meat and pharmaceuticals."