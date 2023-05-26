ICS Calls for 5% Lower Bunker Fuel Carbon Intensity by 2030

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Meetings at the IMO headquarters in London in the coming months will revise the organisation's GHG strategy. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Shipping industry body ICS has called for the IMO to set a target of a 5% cut in average marine fuel intensity by 2030.

The organisation has submitted several proposals to the IMO ahead of the MEPC meeting over the summer, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday. The organisation is confident that the UN body will set a net zero target in its revised GHG strategy, it added.

The proposals include developing a global fuel standard as a technical measure targeting a 5% reduction in carbon intensity by 2030, with that number being increased after the deadline.

"A fuel standard will not succeed on its own," Simon Bennett, deputy secretary general of ICS, said in the statement.

"It has to be supported by a radical economic measure, which will operate across the world to incentivise the production and uptake of the low and zero GHG fuels necessary to accelerate transition to a net zero destination.

"Shipping remains the most carbon efficient way to transport the goods that we all use, with about 90% of world trade carried by sea.

"However, being efficient does not mean we must not work to address the 3% shipping contributes to global carbon emissions. We all have a role to play in decarbonisation."