Port of Seattle Sets 2040 Net Zero Emissions Target

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Port of Seattle has set itself a deadline of 2040 to reduce port-owned emissions to net zero or better.

The Port of Seattle Commission voted to approve the new strategy last week, the port authority said in a statement on its website. The port will also aim for all industries operating at its facilities to be carbon-neutral or better by 2050.

"Along with our partners at the Northwest Seaport Alliance, we're making significant investments in green infrastructure, such as shore power, to enable our tenants to meet their climate goals as well," Fred Felleman, president of the Port of Seattle Commission, said in the statement.

"As a public port, these investments are not just the right thing to do, but they also give us a competitive advantage because businesses are increasingly seeking ways to reduce their emissions."

The port also plans to participate in an exploratory study looking into the potential for green hydrogen as a marine fuel.