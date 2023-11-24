Blue Visby Ocean Passage Optimisation Solution Wins ClassNK Approval

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shipping companies are increasingly being offered software products to help optimise their vessels' operations to cut bunker consumption and emissions. File Image / Pixabay

Classification society ClassNK has granted its initial approval to an ocean passage optimisation solution from maritime technology company Blue Visby.

The company has granted its innovation endorsement to the Blue Visby Solution, it said in an emailed statement on Friday.

The service can reduce emissions by up to 15% by optimising ocean passage to eliminate the 'sail fast, then wait' problem that leaves vessels consuming bunkers while waiting unnecessarily at ports.

The system can work in conjunction with weather routing and voyage planning software.

"It consists of a collaborative technological and contractual platform that enables most of the GHG benefits by systemically optimizing the ocean passage, regardless of whether or not the port of destination has a just in time berthing system in place," ClassNK said in the statement.

"It is designed to provide participating vessels with environmentally optimal, and dynamically optimised, target arrival times, which take into account the overall conditions at the port, weather, and the position and course of other ships steaming to the same destination."

Shipping companies are increasingly being offered software products to help optimise their vessels' operations to cut bunker consumption and emissions. These services are likely to gain in popularity over time as both emissions regulations and the shift to more expensive alternative fuels make savings in bunker use more profitable.