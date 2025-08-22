Brazil's REAM Appoints Head of Commercial for Heavy Products and Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ian Dias has taken on the role of head of commercial for heavy products and bunkers at REAM as of this month. Image Credit: Ian Dias / LinkedIn

REAM, the Brazilian company owning the former Petrobras Manaus refinery, has appointed a head of commercial for heavy products and bunkers.

Ian Dias has taken on the role of head of commercial for heavy products and bunkers at REAM as of this month, he said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

"I would like to thank my managers for the recognition," Dias said.

"Many challenges have been overcome since the beginning of our operations, and many more will come to take us even further."

Petrobras sold its Manaus refinery to REAM, a corporate vehicle owned by the partners of Atem's Distribuidora de Petróleo S.A., in 2022.