Headway Showcases Low-Carbon Solutions for Marine Shipping

by Headway Technology Group

Headway's exhibition booth at Nor-Shipping. Image Credit: Headway Technology Group

During the 29th Nor-Shipping maritime event, held last week in Oslo from June 7 to 9 June 2023, Headway Technology Group presented its low-carbon solutions for the marine shipping industry together with a number of other products focused on marine ecology.

On the second day of the exhibition, a unique low-carbon themed seminar was held at Headway's exhibition booth. To address the shipping industry's concern over how to meet upcoming environmental targets, the Headway team shared with the audience its latest research and innovative products such as a Low Flash-point Fuel Supply System for Methanol, a duplex scrubber+ carbon capture solution, and an Air Lubrication System. The presentation received an enthusiastic response from attendees, while many visitors expressed their intention to further cooperate with Headway.

“ Headway has defined its vision of "Innovation for better low-carbon solutions"

Nor-shipping is one of the world's most well known maritime exhibitions, following SMM2022 in Germany. The exhibition area is 30,011 square meters, and the number of exhibitors reaches 671, fostering a good communication and cooperation platform for exhibitors, buyers, and visitors from all over the world.

At the seminar, Headway project engineers shared with the audience the latest cutting-edge information and regulatory updates of the shipping industry and introduced their latest independent R&D achievements that included its Low Flash-point Fuel Supply System (LFFS) for Methanol.

According to reports, OceanGuard® LFSS is suitable for Sea/river-going methanol dual-fuel ships. The system includes a methanol fuel supply module, heat exchange system, nitrogen generator system, and security control system.

The OceanGuard® Exhaust Gas Cleaning System provides flexible designs like U-type, I-type, and L-type scrubbers that can be used according to space availability onboard. They are available in open-loop, closed-loop and hybrid configurations.

“ Headway is focusing on carbon neutrality and the trend of ship intelligence

Features include an advanced ultra-fine atomization technology that brings a number of advantages such as no packing layer, low back pressure, and low energy consumption.

When integrating Headway Carbon Capture, Storage and Utilization System (which provides no less than 80% decarbonization efficiency and produces CO2 with purity over 99.6%), the EGCS enables ships to continue to use high-sulphur oil at full load and reduces ship fuel costs by about 25%.

In addition, the Seminar also mentioned the latest air lubrication system developed by Headway, which attracted much attention.

Deeply engaged in the global market for many years, Headway has defined its vision of "Innovation for better low-carbon solutions" based on her experience in the BWMS space and all previous products.

Headway is focusing on carbon neutrality and the trend of ship intelligence. In the future, Headway will continue to upgrade her global service network, online technical training, and service platform to provide users with comprehensive, around-the-clock and localized low-carbon solutions, and technical services for a green, smart, and sustainable shipping industry.