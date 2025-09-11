IBIA Warns of Potential 'Unintended Consequences' of New European Regulatory Agreement

by Ship & Bunker News Team

IBIA calls for 'constructive dialogue' and closer engagement between authorities and industry stakeholders to help resolve the problem. File Image / Pixabay

A new European agreement covering regulating the carriage of dangerous goods on inland waterways may have unintended consequences for bunker supply, according to bunker industry body IBIA.

The implementation of the European Agreement on the International Carriage of Dangerous Goods by Inland Waterways (ADN 2025) will mean cargo tanks carrying fuel under UN-3082 classification can no longer be opened for sampling and measurements, effectively prohibiting manual tank access, IBIA said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

"As the representative voice of the global bunkering industry, IBIA understands the underlying objective of strengthening safety and sustainability in inland waterway transport," IBIA said in the statement.

"Safety is a cornerstone of our sector, and we share the authorities’ commitment to high standards.

"At the same time, we are mindful that the changes, as they currently stand, may create unintended consequences for the bunkering industry, with possible knock-on effects for trust and credibility on all sides of the bunkering operations in one of the world’s most important bunkering hubs."

The industry body called for 'constructive dialogue' and closer engagement between authorities and industry stakeholders to help resolve the problem.