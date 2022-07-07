DHL Signs Deal With Hapag-Lloyd for Biofuel-Powered Shipments

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hapag-Lloyd has been testing advanced biofuels in its fleet since 2020. File Image / Pixabay

DHL Global Forwarding has signed a deal with Hapag-Lloyd to cover the emissions from its shipments with the container line's use of biofuels.

Under the deal Hapag-Lloyd will allocate the emissions savings from its use of biofuels to 18,000 TEU of DHL's shipment volumes, the container line said in a statement on its website on Thursday. The use of biofuels is equivalent to 14,000 mt of well-to-wake CO2 emissions cuts.

"The decarbonization of heavy transport is an important challenge that the entire industry needs to rethink," Dominique von Orelli, global head of ocean freight at DHL Global Forwarding, said in the statement.

"That is why we are very proud to have found a partner in Hapag-Lloyd that shares the same ambitions for a climate-neutral world as anchored in the Paris Agreement.

"Together we want to pave the way for Book & Claim and insetting mechanisms to make it easier for shippers to use sustainable fuels."

Hapag-Lloyd has been testing advanced biofuels in its fleet since 2020.