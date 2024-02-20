Former Bergen Bunkers CEO Retires After 25 Years With Company

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sveinung Juvsett has retired from the company, having stepped down as CEO last year. Image Credit: Bergen Bunkers

The former CEO of marine fuel supplier Bergen Bunkers has retired after a 25-year stint at the company.

Sveinung Juvsett has retired from the company, having stepped down as CEO last year, the firm said in a LinkedIn post last week.

Juvsett first joined the company in February 1998, having previously worked in the marine division of Esso Norge.

Juvsett was replaced as CEO by Audun Baardsen in May of last year, taking on his successor's previous role as marketing manager on a temporary basis until the end of 2023.

"Sveinung's dedication, leadership, and unwavering commitment have left an inerasable mark on our company and the industry at large," the company said in the post.

"As he steps into retirement, we bid farewell with a mixture of sadness and immense gratitude for his extraordinary contributions."