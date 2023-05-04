Bergen Bunkers Appoints New CEO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm is based in Bergen. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier Bergen Bunkers has appointed a new CEO.

Audun Baardsen has taken on the role as of May 1, the company said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

Baardsen was previously the company's marketing manager, joining the firm in November 2021, and had previously worked as a senior chartering manager for G2 Ocean.

"Audun comes from a long and diversified career in shipping, which includes management roles both in Singapore and Vancouver," the company said.

"We wish Audun all the best in his new role, together with the experienced and forward-leaning team of Bergen Bunkers."

Former CEO Sveinung Juvsett will take on the marketing manager role until December, when he will step down after a 25-year career with the company.