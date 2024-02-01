BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances to Ten-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday February 1, 2024

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in almost ten weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1/mt to $666/mt on Wednesday, reaching the highest level since November 23. The G20-HSFO Index fell by $2.50/mt to $507.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $2.50/mt to $886/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $1.16/bl to $81.71/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices fell by $6/mt to $661.50/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $2.50/mt to $595.50/mt, at Fujairah they fell by $0.50/mt to $637/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $5.50/mt to $631/mt.

