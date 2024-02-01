BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances to Ten-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have risen sharply over the past two weeks. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in almost ten weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1/mt to $666/mt on Wednesday, reaching the highest level since November 23. The G20-HSFO Index fell by $2.50/mt to $507.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $2.50/mt to $886/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $1.16/bl to $81.71/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices fell by $6/mt to $661.50/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $2.50/mt to $595.50/mt, at Fujairah they fell by $0.50/mt to $637/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $5.50/mt to $631/mt.