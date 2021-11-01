Gasum Shifts LNG Bunker Barge to ARA Hub

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ARA hub is the world's second-largest bunkering location after Singapore. File Image / Pixabay

Gas supplier Gasum has relocated one of its LNG bunker delivery vessels to serve customers at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) hub.

The firm has moved the Kairos to the ARA hub, it said in a statement on its website on Monday. The ship had previously been operating in the North Sea and Baltic, with occasional ARA operations only upon request.

"Through this we are constantly present in the region and can better cater the needs of our old and new LNG customers in the maritime segment," Jacob Granqvist, vice president of maritime at Gasum, said in the statement.

"By increasing the availability of LNG in the ARA area, we can accelerate the transition towards a cleaner maritime transport."