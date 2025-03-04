US Formally Designates Houthi Movement as Terrorist Organisation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The designation is being made over the movement's activities threatening the security of American citizens and personnel in the Middle East, the safety of its regional partners and the stability of global maritime trade. File Image / Pixabay

The US has formally designated Yemen's Houthi movement, also known as Ansarallah, as a foreign terrorist organisation.

The designation is being made over the movement's activities threatening the security of American citizens and personnel in the Middle East, the safety of its regional partners and the stability of global maritime trade, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Since 2023, the Houthis have launched hundreds of attacks against commercial vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, as well as US service members defending freedom of navigation and our regional partners," Rubio said.

"Most recently, the Houthis spared Chinese-flagged ships while targeting American and allied vessels."

Since the ceasefire in Gaza, the Houthi movement has announced it will restrict its attacks to Israeli-flagged or wholly Israeli-owned ships. But shipping companies continue to avoid using the Suez Canal for now until attacks are halted for a more prolonged period.