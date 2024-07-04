UECC to Take on Multiple Bio-LNG Deliveries From Titan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company's pure car and truck carriers will all use 100% bio-LNG this month, supplied by Titan. Image Credit: UECC

Vehicle carrier firm UECC is set to take on a series of bio-LNG deliveries from LNG bunker supplier Titan.

The company's pure car and truck carriers will all use 100% bio-LNG this month, supplied by Titan, the LNG bunker supplier said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The project is part of UECC's 'Green Gas Month' sustainability initiative.

The bio-LNG will be delivered on a mass-balanced basis, meaning the actual gas delivered will be fossil LNG with environmental credentials transferred over from bio-LNG elsewhere in the grid.

"We are pleased to be working with UECC on these major LBM bunkerings and hope these are the first of many more clean fuel operations with them," Flip Dankelman, a trader at Titan, said in the statement.

"The mass balanced LBM via Fluxys' LNG Terminal in Zeebrugge is a practical, realistic and cost-competitive way to use clean marine fuels today.

"And the UECC team has valued the flexibility that our fleet of strategically located LNG bunker vessels can offer."