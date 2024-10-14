SIBCON 2024: IBIA Welcomes Singapore's Mandatory e-BDN Plans

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Alexander Prokopakis is executive director of IBIA. Image Credit: IBIA

Bunker industry body IBIA has welcomed Singapore's plans to mandate the use of electronic bunker delivery notes for deliveries in its waters.

Singapore's authorities announced during the Sibcon industry event last week that the use of e-BDNs would be mandatory from April 2025, following their introduction on a voluntary basis since November 2023.

IBIA supports Singapore's decision, Executive Director Alexander Prokopakis told Ship & Bunker on the sidelines of Sibcon last week.

"We welcome anything that can bring more transparency to the industry," Prokopakis said.

"Our members will back this."

IBIA has also been a strong supporter of the use of mass flow meters since Singapore started mandating their use from 2017. The organisation has been campaigning for other authorities around the world to follow Singapore's example.

