Legal Fight Over New Bunker Firm in US

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The case is being heard at the US District Court for the District of New Jersey. File Image / Pixabay

A legal fight has emerged over the creation of a new bunker firm in the US.

Plaza Marine Inc has filed a lawsuit in New Jersey over the alleged actions of two former employees before they left the firm and rival supplier Ankora Fuels LLC was set up, legal news provider Law360 reported.

John Barbarise III, co-founder of Ankora Fuels, is accused of taking what he learned and had access to in his role as vice president of sales and trading at Plaza to set up the new firm.

His brother, Zachary Barbarise, is accused of accessing files related to customers and databases while still working for Plaza Marine and passing on information to John Barbarise.

"We were recently served with the summons and complaint, and our lawyers are preparing the company's response for the court," an Ankora Fuels representative told Ship & Bunker on Thursday.

" As our counsel commented to Law360, the allegations are completely baseless.

"The simple truth is Zachary Barbarise has never worked for Ankora Fuels. Neither he nor John Barbarise took anything from Plaza Marine.

"John Barbarise resigned from Plaza Marine in May 2023 – nearly a year and a half ago. And the "Google documents" that were allegedly found on Zachary Barbarise's computer? We are advised that those were spreadsheets for a fantasy football draft and an ultimate fighting championship contest.

"Plaza Marine conveniently omitted those facts from its lawsuit. That is how frivolous its claims are here. And that is the extent to which Plaza Marine is willing to mislead the public.

"It is no secret that many of Plaza Marine’s best employees have decided to leave the company in the last 12-18 months.

"For Plaza Marine to suggest that employees left in order to steal trade secrets is unsupported by the actual facts, which we look forward to demonstrating during the course of the lawsuit.

"The simple truth is Plaza Marine doesn't want to face competition from a new player in its space.

"Plaza Marine wants to continue to mistreat customers and other business partners by blocking Ankora Fuels' entry into the market.

"That's why Plaza Marine has filed this baseless lawsuit. Plain and simple.

"We are confident that our customers will see the same, and that they will realize – if they haven't already – that Plaza Marine is not a good partner for their businesses."

As Ship & Bunker reported earlier this year, Ankora Fuels was set up in June with an initial focus on MGO and ULSMGO deliveries by barge and truck in the Port of New York and New Jersey.

The case is being heard at the US District Court for the District of New Jersey.