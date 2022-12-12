Ardmore Adds 'Carbon Capture-Ready' Scrubbers to Six Tankers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The systems will be installed during regularly scheduled drydocks in Europe and Asia. Image Credit: Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping is set to add scrubbers suitable for upgrade to include carbon capture at a later date to six of its tankers.

The firm has ordered the Filtree scrubber system from Value Maritime for six MR tankers, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The systems will be installed during regularly scheduled drydocks in Europe and Asia.

"Ardmore Shipping is looking for sustainable solutions for its fleet, now and for the future," the company said in the statement.

"Due to the Filtree system's removal of sulphur from the exhaust gas flow, Ardmore can cut its emissions today, while continuing to sail with more cost-effective high-sulphur fuel.

"Additionally, this positively affects the vessel's performance and maintenance requirements.

"As a direct result, the Filtree system offers a rapid return on investment."

The scrubbers can have a modular carbon capture and storage system added to them 'when this becomes viable', the company said.