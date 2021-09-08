DFDS Sets 2025 Target for First Green Ferry

by Ship & Bunker News Team

DFDS may have its first green ferry on the water in four years from now. File Image / Pixabay

Ferry company DFDS has set a target of 2025 to have its first green ferry on the water.

The company is now seeking to have its first green ferry in operation by 2025, it said in a statement on its website this week. The firm had previously set a target of 2027 for a hydrogen fuel cell-powered ship.

"To meet the new deadline, DFDS has formed Sustainable Fleet Projects, a new department tasked with decarbonizing their vessels, starting with addressing urgent challenges regarding the development of the inaugural green vessel," the company said in the statement.

"The department's work this fall will revolve around 3 key topics: defining whether the vessel should be a new build or retrofit, defining which green fuel the ship should run on, and deciding which route it should be deployed on."

The company also plans for the vessel to be able to use shore power facilities.