Shipergy Drafts ChatGPT to Write New Daily Bunker Market Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm is using the AI service to generate the report's text. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker procurement firm Shipergy has tasked AI chatbot service ChatGPT with writing its new daily market report.

The report, launched on Thursday, provides Shipergy's price indications at a range of top ports, combined with commentary on oil-market moves and developments in the news.

ChatGPT is used to produce the text elements of the report, edited by Shipergy staff.

"This is our first, small but meaningful application of AI in our business," Daniel Rose, CEO and co-founder of Shipergy, said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

"By blending AI and human intelligence, we're able to provide our clients with not just accurate and comprehensive market reports, but also an engaging read."