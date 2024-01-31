ZeroNorth Acquires Fleet Statistics Platform From Euronav

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A range of digital services are now being offered to the shipping industry to optimise their fleets, reducing fuel consumption and GHG emissions. File Image / Pixabay

Maritime technology company ZeroNorth has acquired the FAST fleet statistics platform from tanker firm Euronav.

The Fleet Automatic Statistics and Tracking (FAST) platform collects high-frequency data in real time from sensors across Euronav's fleet, ZeroNorth said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The use of the platform in the Euronav fleet has optimised vessel and fleet utilisation, reducing fuel consumption and OPEX.

"The data can power up voyage and vessel optimisation decisions, allowing crew and shoreside teams to collaborate in making the most detailed live adjustments to improve sustainability and profitability for Euronav's diverse fleet of globally operating vessels," ZeroNorth said.

"Over time, the plan is for ZeroNorth and Euronav to integrate FAST's data and full functionality with the ZeroNorth platform.

"This high-frequency data and FAST's existing functionality will drive ZeroNorth's data flywheel, accelerate the industry's green transition and massively increasing the company's positive impact on the market."