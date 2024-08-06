Bunker Supplier Osprey Energy Wins ISCC Certification

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Osprey Energy has physical bunker supply operations in the Netherlands, Denmark and France. Image Credit: Osprey Energy

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Osprey Energy has received ISCC certification for the handling of biofuels.

The firm has received ISCC certification for a trading firm with storage, it said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

"The ISCC certification empowers Osprey Energy to ensure the traceability, sustainability, and quality of our products as a fundamental contribution to a more sustainable global supply chain," the company said in the post.

"The ISCC certificate is the firm base from which we can serve our global customers with all variations of renewable fuels and reduction programs."

Osprey Energy has physical bunker supply operations in the Netherlands, Denmark and France, as well as trading bunkers worldwide.